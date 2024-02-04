At age 58, Mick Foley has mentioned having thoughts about doing one more Deathmatch for his 60th birthday.

If you ask Matt Cardona, should that happen, there is only one man that should stand across from “The Hardcore Legend.”

Cardona took to Instagram this weekend and reacted to the talk of Foley possibly returning for another Deathmatch.

“If Mick Foley is really having one last match…and it’s a deathmatch…there is only person who should be his opponent,” he wrote as the caption to a photo of himself wearing a vest that reads, ‘F*ck Mick Foley.’ “ME! THE DEATHMATCH KING!”