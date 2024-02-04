Bayley has gained some added motivation heading into WrestleMania Season.

If being betrayed by her “friends” in Damage CTRL this past week on WWE Friday Night SmackDown after weeks of snickering and betrayal wasn’t enough, the Women’s Royal Rumble winner for 2024 gained even more motivation by a backhand from WWE’s advertising department.

During a recent appearance on WWE’s The Bump, the women’s wrestling veteran reacted to not being included in a new promotional banner for WrestleMania 40.

“Yeah, it really, I hate to say that it gets to me, but it’s been happening way too often,” she said. “They just posted a WrestleMania banner, and I’m not on it. They put freaking Bianca [on it]. You know who eliminated Bianca? Bayley. I set a damn record. What else do I have to do?”

She continued, “Those things fuel me to do what I did on Saturday, to make history. So if they don’t want to put me on a poster until I make it into the freaking Hall of Fame, then fine. I’ll wait for it. Because I don’t need them, I don’t need the sheep, I don’t need anybody. I just need my Damage CTRL and I need my beautiful heart and soul and my vision to never give up, John Cena.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.