Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Philadelphia featured former TNT champion Darby Allin taking on Shane “Swerve” Strickland in singles-action, where the winner would advance to the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.

After a competitive back and forth Allin managed to secure the victory after trapping Swerve in a cradle after Ricky Starks interfered. He now joins Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Dax Harwood, and Samoa Joe in the prestigious tournament. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

The impact of both bodies crashing to the floor echoed throughout the arena! #AEWRampage is on @tntdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/r9dX6E1zwm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 30, 2022