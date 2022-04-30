Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Philadelphia featured former TNT champion Darby Allin taking on Shane “Swerve” Strickland in singles-action, where the winner would advance to the Owen Hart Memorial tournament.
After a competitive back and forth Allin managed to secure the victory after trapping Swerve in a cradle after Ricky Starks interfered. He now joins Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Dax Harwood, and Samoa Joe in the prestigious tournament. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
