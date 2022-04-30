The inaugural Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will not be crowned at WrestleMania Backlash after all.

WWE previously announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro in a Winners Take All Title Unification Match for WrestleMania Backlash. However, an angle on tonight’s SmackDown led to WWE changing the match to RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre vs. The Usos and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It will now be a non-title match.

Tonight’s SmackDown featured a contract signing for the Winners Take All match between RK-Bro and The Usos. A brawl broke out before the match was made official, and then Reigns came out to help The Usos beat down Randy Orton and Riddle. Reigns grabbed the contract, ripped it up and shoved it down Riddle’s mouth. This is when the music interrupted and out came McIntyre to even the odds.

After the in-ring brawl, Paul Heyman later confronted Adam Pearce backstage and talked him into making the Winners Take All tag team bout to a six-man match. WWE then confirmed Orton, Riddle and McIntyre vs. Reigns and The Usos in a non-title match for WrestleMania Backlash.

There’s no word yet on if WWE will make another change during Monday’s go-home RAW or next Friday’s go-home SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

The WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event is scheduled for Sunday, May 8 from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Below is the updated announced card, along with related clips from SmackDown:

I Quit Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins

AJ Styles vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Madcap Moss vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley

