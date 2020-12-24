During an interview with Forbes, Darby Allin explained why he doesn’t watch any wrestling outside of AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I just watch skating videos. That’s it. I don’t want to be inspired by anything. I want my body of work to be its own thing. I know it’s like that with skaters, a lot of skaters don’t watch certain videos because they don’t want their skating to be inspired just like I do with wrestling. I respect everybody’s hard work and stuff, but there comes a point where I just want to be in my own brain about things, I don’t want to be inspired by anybody.

