AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with TMZ Sports to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where Allin will challenge for the World Championship in a Four-Way matchup that features the Pillars of AEW (MJF, Sammy Guevara, Jack Perry).

During the interview, Allin revealed that the matchup, as expected, will be main eventing the event. He comments on it being his first pay-per-view main event yet and how he believes to be the face of the company you need to be holding the world title.

My first ever main event in the whole entire company. That’s something I’ve strived for since day one. To be the face of the company. And to be the face of the company, I really believe you need to be champion.

Allin has faced each member of the Pillars in singles-action in the past, but this will be the first time all four have clashed against one another at the same time. The former two-time TNT Champion hints that the matchup is going to be very special.

I’m ready to rock it. This Sunday is going to be special. You got a bunch of young, hungry guys. I guess we all have chips on our shoulders. We got something to prove out there. We’re on last, we have to close the show. Got to bring the heat. I’m ready.

In a separate interview, Allin stated that he never liked being referred to as a pillar of the company. You can read his comments about that by clicking here.