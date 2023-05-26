AEW superstar Darby Allin recently spoke with Fightful to hype up this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view, where he will be facing Jungle Boy Jack Perry, Sammy Guevara, and MJF in a Four-Way matchup for the AEW world championship.

During the interview, Allin would be asked about his fellow “Pillars of AEW” and how he thinks they have evolved since the company launched four years ago. Surprisingly, Allin states that every guy has remained the same, which he believes shows the beauty of what AEW offers.

Man, I don’t know. It’s weird because I feel like everybody’s almost the same. It’s strange in that when I wrestled MJF down in Maine for the first time, it literally feels like the same guy. When I wrestled Sammy at Black Label for the first time, it literally feels like the same guy. When I wrestled Jungle Boy in the no ring match in L.A., it literally seems like the same guy. It’s kind of interesting and I think that shows the beauty of what AEW gives us. We ain’t a bunch of manufactured people.

However, Allin does believe the term “Pillars” is silly and hates that it is used to describe himself, MJF, Guevara, and Perry. The former two-time TNT Champion is of the belief that anyone on the roster who loves AEW is a pillar and should be treated as such.

I don’t know. I never liked that term, pillars. Never liked it, never liked it. I think it sounds like a cute catchphrase Max came up with. To me, pillars, it feels like we’re above people when we call ourselves pillars and I honestly feel like whoever is ride or die with this company is a pillar in my eyes. So it takes more than just four guys and you got a guy like MJF, how can you really call yourself a pillar when you don’t even know if you want to be here in 2024? So, like I said, man. Instead of making a shirt with four dudes on it, put the whole roster. Put everybody. ‘Cause we’re all pillars, man. We’re all gonna grow this company. It’s so new. I don’t like calling myself a pillar. But I do like the fact that we are four homegrown talents getting in that spotlight. That’s awesome. But a pillar? No.

Allin wasn’t the only of the four men who expressed his dislike of the “Four Pillars” label. Jack Perry also spoke with Fightful recently to discuss Double or Nothing and the unnecessary label. You can read his thoughts about it here.