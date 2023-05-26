The finals are set for NJPW’s 2023 Best of the Super Juniors.

In a surprising turn of events it would be Master Wato and Titan who advanced to the tournament finals. Both men will square off in Ota on May 28th, with the winner of that match going on to challenge Hiromu Takahashi for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. Wato defeated Mike Bailey to win his block, while Titan narrowly defeated El Desperado to win his block.

The BOSJ final is set! Titan will battle Master Wato Sunday, after stunning outcomes to incredible semifinals!#BOSJ30 report:https://t.co/ap5Csdb5Vr Watch the replay now!https://t.co/aetocIKToA#njpw pic.twitter.com/Yd3YDNsTtl — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 26, 2023

¡HISTÓRICO! TITÁN ESTÁ EN LA FINAL DEL BEST OF THE SUPER JR.

Esta mañana, la Lucha Libre Mexicana se despertó con una noticia extraordinaria… ¡Titán ha llegado a la final de una de las competiciones más importantes de este deporte! #BOSJ30 pic.twitter.com/ZC8qeij3p2 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) May 26, 2023

