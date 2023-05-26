WWE officials are looking to get more younger talents on TV right now.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that there is currently a big internal focus to get more younger-aged wrestlers on RAW and SmackDown.

With that said, as far as the long-term direction goes, the “ultimate destination match” is still Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. WrestleMania 40 is a strong possibility for Rhodes vs. Reigns II, but anything can happen this far out.

It was reported this week, via @WRKDWrestling, that Rhodes vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has been eyed for WrestleMania 40. Since then it’s been reported by Better Wrestling Experience that no concrete WrestleMania 40 discussions have taken place. However, Ringside News noted that a source said WWE has a WrestleMania 40 main event in mind, but no details were provided.

The key link in the two rumored WrestleMania 30 main events is Rhodes, who is currently feuding with Brock Lesnar, and pushed as one of the biggest stars in the company. Rhodes is in line for another big Road to WrestleMania, even bigger than last year.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.