– Below is the WWE Night of Champions Kickoff pre-show video for today, featuring Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp and Peter Rosenberg at WWE TV studios in Stamford, with live looks from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. You can click here for the official match order for today, and you can click here for our live results and Viewing Party.

– The Street Profits and LA Knight are expected to appear on today’s Night of Champions broadcast, according to PWInsider. We noted before how a rematch between Knight and Rick Boogs was rumored for the show.

– Zoey Stark, Kofi Kingston and The Usos are among the Superstars in Jeddah today for WWE Night of Champions. Kingston has been out of action with an ankle injury, but he made WWE Community appearances in Saudi Arabia this weekend.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.