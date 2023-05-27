WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is not at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for WWE Night of Champions today. It was noted by PWInsider that at one point there was an office set up for Vince at the Jeddah Super Dome, in case he decided to make the trip, but as of Friday night he was not expected to be there, and he is not.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will be leading today’s show. WWE Executive Producer & Chief of Global TV Distribution Kevin Dunn is also on-locationn in Jeddah.

Longtime WWE referee/producer Jason Ayers is backstage working the Gorilla Position, which he also ran at Friday’s press conference. Ayers is handling the duties usually fulfilled by Billy Kidman, who did not make the trip to the Kingdom this week.

Brock Lesnar was not seen around Saudi Arabia at all this weekend as he didn’t arrive until just a few hours ago. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns arrived on Thursday.

The following referee assignments were made for today’s big event, courtesy of Fightful Select: Eddie Orengo for Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes and the WWE Intercontinental Title match, Danilo Anfibio for Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Ryan Tran for the WWE World Heavyweight Title match, Jessika Carr for the RAW Women’s Title match, Daphne LaShaunn for the SmackDown Women’s Title match, and Dan Engler for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles match.

