Hulk Hogan looks back on the controversial racist comments he made back in 2015.

The Hall of Famer spoke about this misstep in his life during a recent interview with Alfred Konuwa of Forbes. At the time the comments were made WWE parted ways with Hogan and the Immortal One was blasted across the media, consequences that he later said were justified due to the nature of what he said. During his chat with Konuwa, Hogan once again reiterated that those comments are not who he truly is.

Well, it was kind of a speed bump. It’s a glitch in the system as far as who I am. There’s no excuses for it. You can go through a divorce, your son can be in jail, you can have all kind of problems happen, but there’s no excuses. And at the end of the day, that’s not who I am. And everybody knows that all my friends and everybody I work with know that.

Hogan would eventually return to WWE once the heat of his comments died down. Later in the interview, he expresses how happy he is that people forgave him and gave him a chance to make amends.

I’m just glad it’s behind me, and moved on and learned a great lesson about respect and it’s something that you have to keep at the forefront of your mind. Even if you’re mad or you slip or you have a moment of anger or something, it’s still never time to vent and go in that direction. So that’s not who I am. And I’m just glad that everybody is with me and still on the team with me.

