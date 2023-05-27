The preliminary numbers are out for the May 27th episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SpoilerTV, the episode drew an average of 2.027 million viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.049 million. They scored a rating of 0.46 in the 18-49 demographic, which was also down. However, it should be noted that final viewership numbers tend to show an increase in both viewers of demo ratings.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown was the company’s go-home show ahead of today’s Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia. For the first time in weeks WWE did not have any major sports competition as there were no games on for the NBA or NHL Playoffs.

Full ratings will be out next week.