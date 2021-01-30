AEW superstar and current TNT champion Darby Allin recently spoke with TalkSport to discuss a variety of topics, including his recent pairing with pro-wrestling icon Sting, and how he knows the Stinger is ready to compete at Revolution because he saw him hop a fence during a shoot. Highlights are below.

Saw Sting jump a fence and that gave him confidence that he’ll be good to go at Revolution:

We were walking around Jacksonville the other day. There was this six-foot fence. I jumped the fence and I told Sting ‘I’m going to take some photos’ because we were looking at some weird stuff in Jacksonville. I was like ‘I’m going to take some photos for you of this weird building’ and he’s on the other side of the fence that’s locked up. He’s like ‘what, you don’t think I’m going to jump this fence?’ He climbs up and he jumped the fence. So I’d say he’s good to go!

How he’s enjoyed the visual of working with Sting: