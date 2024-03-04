A huge match has been announced for the March 13th AEW Big Business special.

Darby Allin was informed by Tony Khan following tonight’s AEW Revolution PPV that he will be facing Jay White at Big Business, which takes place from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. This is the same show that is supposed to feature the debut of Mercedes Mone.

Allin and Sting successfully retained the AEW Tag Team titles over the Young Bucks at Revolution. Since Sting is retiring the belts will be vacated and a tournament will be held later this month to crown new champions.