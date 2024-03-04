WWE held a Road To WrestleMania House Show event last night from Bakersfield, California. The full results are below courtesy of BodySlam.Net.

-Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair & Naomi def. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane & IYO SKY)

-New Catch Republic (Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

-Gunther def. Jey Uso to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

-LA Knight def. Solo Sikoa (with Jimmy Uso)

-MVP offered $10,000 if they could bodyslam Omos. Akira Tozawa accepted the challenge and failed.

-Omos def. Akira Tozawa

-R-Truth, The Miz & DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) def. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, JD McDonagh & Dominik Mysterio)

-Street Fight: Cody Rhodes def. Drew McIntyre