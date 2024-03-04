Tony Khan talks Kenny Omega.

Following last night’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view Khan and company too part in a media scrum to speak on several topics surrounding the pro-wrestling industry. Charli from WrestlePurists asked Khan if Omega would be back in time for AEW’s show in Winnipeg, Canada later this month. This was his answer.

I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation that Kenny Omega would be cleared by then. I’m very optimistic Kenny will be coming back, but I don’t know the exact date. I think that’s an aggressive timetable. Kenny is one of AEW’s great stars and we can’t wait to have him back as soon as possible. I don’t think it would be fair to create the expectation he would be cleared by then though.

The Cleaner has been out of action since December. That month he was diagnosed with diverticulitis and was eventually pulled from his scheduled matchup at AEW Worlds End. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on Omega’s condition.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)