TNA issued the following press release announcing the return of its popular TNAutorgraph fest. The fan event will take place on the weekend of April 20th & April 21st immediately following its Rebellion pay-per-view and its TNA Impact! tapings from the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. Full details are below.

Back by popular demand, the TNAutograph Fest is returning on Saturday & Sunday, April 20-21 at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The TNAutograph Fest will be held immediately after both shows in Las Vegas: the REBELLION pay-per-view on Saturday and the iMPACT! show on Sunday.

Admission to the TNAutograph Fest is free and company officials are promising two more interactive fan extravaganzas with autograph opportunities, commemorative photo-ops with the TNA stars and more.

Both nights of the TNAutograph Fest will feature appearances by about 10 TNA superstars and most of the TNA stars will only appear one of the two nights, thus fans will have the chance to personally meet and greet more TNA stars.

The lineup for TNAutorgraph guests will be announced in mid-March and fans will be able to purchase tickets for the TNAutograph Fest at that time, too. For all TNA stars appearing at the TNAutograph Fest, fans can purchase (1) an autograph ticket for a color 8×10 photo provided by TNA or one autograph on an item of their own, (2) a photo-op with the TNA star (on their phone or camera), or (3) a Combo Ticket which is good for both an autographed 8×10 photo and a photo-op with the wrestling star.

The TNAutograph Fest in January featured appearances by Nic Nemeth, Ash By Elegance, Trinity, Will Ospreay, Okada, Vikingo, Gail Kim, Alex Hammerstone, Tommy Dreamer and others.