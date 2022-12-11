Two dark matches were held tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before the WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event hit the air.

The first match saw Ivy Nile defeat Lash Legend in singles action, with Tatum Paxley in her corner.

Nile and Paxley were also featured in a backstage segment at Deadline. They had friendly words with NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, but Nile and Paxley made it clear they want a title shot, and the champions welcomed the idea. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne later confronted Chance and Carter backstage, insulting them and taking shots at Nile and Paxley. This led to Nile and Paxley attacking Toxic Attraction and a big brawl breaking out between the three teams.

The men’s dark match before Deadline saw Duke Hudson and Andre Chase defeat Xyon Quinn and Javier Bernal in tag team action.

