PW Insider has confirmed the date for WWE’s annual Fastlane pay per view.

Reports are that the event will take place on Sunday March 31st, and will be held from the ThunderDome. This will be the final pay per view before the company’s WrestleMania 37 extravaganza, which will for the second year in a row take place over the course of two nights.

Check out the updated lineup for WWE’s first quarter PPVs:

-Royal Rumble (January 31st)

-NXT Takeover (February 14th)

-Elimination chamber (February 21st)

-Fastlane (March 21st)

-WrestleMania 37 (April 10th and April 11th