The big news that broke yesterday was that WWE was moving this year’s WrestleMania 37 from SoFi Stadium in California to the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Florida, as Florida would allow for the company to sell tickets for fans to attend live. However, many were wondering what this would mean for WWE’s annual Hall of Fame ceremony, which was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Wrestling Observer, WWE will indeed be holding the ceremony in 2021, but no fans will be allowed to attend as it will be virtual. Reports are that last year’s 2020 class, which includes Batista, The Bella Twins, The NWO, JBL, and Davey Boy Smith, will still honored this year. It is NOT currently known if there will be any additional names added to the list.

Also for the second year in a row WrestleMania will take place over the course of two nights. The new dates are Saturday April 10th and Sunday April 11th.

Stay tuned.