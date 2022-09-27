Davey Richards recently gave his thoughts on CM Punk’s remarks at the AEW press conference while on The Universal Wrestling Podcast.

As previously noted, CM Punk ripped Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and AEW EVPs (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) at the post-AEW All Out media scrum with AEW President Tony Khan sitting right next to him.

Punk had a backstage fight with Nick and Matt Jackson after the scrum that included Omega and Ace Steel. Omega and The Young Bucks have been suspended and stripped of the Trios Titles. Punk has been stripped of the World Heavyweight Title.

“No [I’ve never been a part of something like that], because I don’t stand for it. So, this is my opinion. I have been blessed with being very successful in wrestling. I’ve made a lot of money, I’ve traveled and won belts and all the other blah, blah, blah. Because I have been given a better life, I have been given a purpose, I’ve been given life lessons, I’ve been given a legacy from wrestling. My number one job now is not contracts, dream matches, belts, money. My number one job is to give back to this sport and business that has given me so much. That’s my number one job. Everything is secondary, everything else and when you are successful and you’ve been given a lot and you continually self-serve and you continually take, you are now the problem and maybe some of your things were — your self-service was justified. Maybe some people were out of line but that is your job to educate them and that is your job to be a better example and I know that because I have chosen to be a poor example in the past and everything and I had chosen to be selfish… and this business can be very hard because in this business and in any sport, any entertainment, you have to be a little selfish, you have to. It’s hard breaking in when you have to go and we miss birthdays. I was on a show with Mike Bennett a little bit ago and he was missing some time, I think his kid’s first day of a school and the guy’s such a good human being, he was torn up about it. It’s hard, it’s a hard business but this is what we do to provide a better life for our family, you know what I mean? That’s noble, there’s honor in that. But, when you have so much and you’re given so much and I’m not talking about money, I’m talking about influence because you can influence this generation. You can influence them to do it a better way and maybe you do know a better way. Teach them. Don’t mock them, don’t degrade somebody because all you’re gonna do whether you stay or whether you go, what you’ve done is taken your position of power and infect someone with insecurity and bitterness and apathy and you know what sucks about that? That it spreads, it’s a disease so, my opinion is it was the actions and words of someone not thankful and a poor role model. So, that’s my opinion.”