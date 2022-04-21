Following last night’s Dynamite from Pittsburgh AEW announced a partial lineup for next week’s flagship show, which includes a very special one-of-a-kind matchup.

The current AAA and ROH tag team champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will battle one another in a qualifier for the Owen Hart Memorial, where either man hopes to join Samoa Joe and Kyle O’Reilly as competitors in the prestigious first-time tournament.

Harwood and Wheeler have since reacted to the match announcement. Wheeler writes, “Let’s. Fucking. Go.” Harwood confirms that this will be the first and only time the team meet. He writes, “You probs missed it…Next week. First time. Only time.”

Check it out below.