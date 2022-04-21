Last night’s AEW Dynamite from Pittsburgh featured the return of former women’s champion Britt Baker, who was accompanied by Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth from the Pittsburgh Steelers NFL team. You can see a video of their entrance below.

It's time to bring out the towels; Dr. @realbrittbaker DMD has arrived in Brittsburgh for the #OwenHart Women's Tournament Qualifier, and she has brought in some strong reinforcement!

The Natural Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter following his loss to CM Punk on last night’s Dynamite. He writes, “Thank you all for your continued support. Don’t think I could do it without you. Thank you @CMPunk for a match that every young aspiring pro wrestler should watch. It was my honor to throw down with you.”