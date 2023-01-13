Dax Harwood detailed his experience at NJPW’s WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view on the latest edition of his FTR w/Dax Harwood podcast. Here is what he had to say.

Says Cash had a bunch of travel woes ahead of their WrestleKingdom 17 matchup:

Dream come true (Dax said about competing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17). I text Cash [Wheeler] because everyone has heard, I think so far, his travel woes. He had a lot of travel issues with documents and then delayed flights and canceled flights and then driving eight hours to Atlanta to get that flight canceled. It was such a bad day for him. He got in about 30 minutes before bell time. He was very stressed out and tired.

Despite Cash’s travel issues Dax says they were both ecstatic to be apart of a match at the legendary Tokyo Dome:

I walked into the Tokyo Dome alone and just walked into the arena and I know that it sounds very cliché or whatever but I walked in and immediately broke down in tears man, because I saw the whole setup, I saw the whole deal and realizing that me and my best friend almost three years ago had decided to step away from the biggest wrestling company in the world and now we’re part of, we’re a main part of a huge show at the Tokyo Dome for the IWGP Tag Team Championships. It was an amazing feeling.

