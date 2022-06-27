The curse continues.

AEW star Dax Harwood seemed to have suffered an injury at tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view during the triple-threat tag team matchup, which also featured United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) and Roppongi Vice (Trent & Rocky Romero) for the ROH and IWGP tag team titles.

Harwood was taken backstage as soon as the match began, with rumors being that it was his shoulder that was damaged. He would later return with his shoulder taped, and along with Wheeler, would pick up the victory to retain the ROH tag team titles, and win the IWGP tag team titles.

Dax Harwood was walked to the back by medics. Damn — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 27, 2022

Dax looks like he has a shoulder injury, they took him to the back. I mean, hopefully storyline but played it up well. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 27, 2022

We will keep you updated on Harwood’s condition.