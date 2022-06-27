Tonight’s AEW & NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view featured a triple-threat tag team matchup between FTR, Roppongi Vice, and United Empire, with the IWGP tag team titles and the ROH tag team titles on the line.

After a wild back and forth it would be the Top Guys picking up the win, retaining their ROH tag titles and adding the IWGP tag titles to their already impressive resume. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

