The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) beat The OGK (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) to win the ROH World Tag Team Titles at the Final Battle pay-per-view event from Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore last month.

Post-match, AEW’s FTR came out to the ring to confront The Briscoes. A brawl broke out. Since then, the two sides have gone back and forth on social media.

One fan thought FTR is scared of the ROH team so Harwood took to Twitter to respond:

“Hey moron. You do know we went to Ring Of Honor, their home, at Final Battle, entered their ring, and beat the shit out of them; ALL FOR FREE?! How are we dodging them?!”