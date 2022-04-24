AEW superstar Dax Harwood was a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the recent reports that WWE was interested in signing FTR back after seeing their run in AEW over the last two years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Understands why WWE would be interested in their talents once again:

We didn’t need any damage control. I think both companies are in the business of getting talent and getting talented talent, not just any talent, and I think they’ve seen the wave we’ve made, especially in the last 8-10 months, more so in the last 4 months. So yeah, why wouldn’t they put feelers out? Why wouldn’t they ask about it?

Says they would never speak with another company behind Tony Khan’s back while they are under contract:

Here’s the thing; we respect Tony so much. We would never, in a million years, while we’re under a contract with the company, would we ever go behind his back and talk contract status with anybody else. No other company. We would never do that to him because we have too much respect for what he’s given us and what he’s allowed us to do.

Says he and Cash will go wherever the wrestling takes them:

Now on the flip side of that, we’re gonna go where professional wrestling takes us, and wherever the best opportunity is for us and wherever we can build on our legacy,” Harwood said. “That’s the most important thing. Obviously, money is really, really cool. I’m allowed to take care of my wife and daughter. But whenever we initially got the contract offer from WWE, I called my grandmother and I told her how much it was, and I told her, ‘I think I’m going to turn it down.’ And her exact words were ‘David, how much money do you need?’ I was like ‘oh my god, she’s right.’ My dad and my mom busted their ass to take care of me. If they can do it, I can do the same thing and I don’t have to do this. I do it because I love it. So we’re going to go wherever the love of wrestling takes us.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)