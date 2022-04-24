AEW superstars Matt and Nick Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks, once again updated their Twitter bio, with their latest troll effort taking a shot at NJPW as the two promotions prepare to square off at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. Their new bio reads, “Hey remember when we tried to get them on board day 1, but they waited til the dinner table was completely set first & also didn’t give us a proper send off?” This is in reference to their not so smooth exit from the company back in 2019 as they were preparing to launch AEW.

The legendary Arn Anderson was also active on Twitter this morning as The Enforcer, like most fans, is extremely excited for this Wednesday’s Owen Hart tournament qualifier between Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler from FTR. Anderson writes that “this will be a chess match of epic proportions.” See his full statement below.