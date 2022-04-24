WWE Hall of Famer and former multi-time world champion Stone Cold Steve Austin was the latest guest on the Brewbound podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the Rattlesnake looking back on the famous beer bath segment from the WrestleMania 15 go-home edition of Monday Night Raw. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he didn’t find out about the beer truck until that day:

Living on the road back in those days was a pretty wild time. A lot of times, you get creative the day of. I just remember arriving at the building and Vince (McMahon) or somebody saying, ‘Hey man, you’re going to drive a beer truck into the arena and hose down The Rock.’ Out of that beer truck, I bumped the ring with it, but the first 30 gallons was actual beer, and then it turned into water. When you show up and hear all the crazy shit they had me do, whether it was zambonis, beer trucks, driving cement trucks and filling a Corvette with cement, totally a damn good Corvette, we were able to do so many fun things.” Austin said. “It’s those moments that people will never forget. That beer truck was one of them. As I stood on top of that beer truck, delivering the go-home promo for Rock for WrestleMania 15, it was a hell of a night to be at the office. People just shit their pants because you don’t see that every day and that’s the kind of stuff we were doing damn near every Monday night. That’s why the ratings were so high. I have to give a lot of credit to the roster. We had a loaded roster with a lot of great creative and we were on a tear.

Says he was the guy for delivering during live tv moments:

It was quite the spectacle. I don’t know why I had this talent; from driving monster trucks, I learned how to drive a monster truck 15 minutes before we went on live TV. The zamboni, the guy showed me how to run it. The cement truck, it had the fold down levers, they didn’t even have a mark for me to hit. When you’re on live TV and the red light is on, I’m your guy. Just being able to come through in crunch time and always deliver the goods has always been something that I pride myself on. What’s awesome is, when you see the reaction. You don’t know what’s going to happen. That’s not something you practice. you do it on the spot, live, and you don’t know how it’s going to shake out. I’m spraying Vince down and him being the ultimate promoter starts swimming on the mat, trying to get away, I’m spraying The Rock down. At one time, I was going to give myself a drink of beer and that thing is on full throttle. If you watch it back, when I tip that thing up to try and take a drink from it, it’s pouring out with the force of a firehose. I almost took myself out of the game by blowing my head off with that flow of beer and water. It was amazing and I had so much fun during my WWE career.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)