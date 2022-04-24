WWE has released a special “Top 20” edition of the greatest moments in the long career of Randy Orton, which is done in celebration for the Viper’s 20-year anniversary with the company.

Following his knockout victory over Dillian Whyte boxing superstar Tyson Fury called out WWE’s Drew McIntyre, and hyped up a potential matchup at the September PPV in Cardiff. McIntyre has since responded to Fury’s comments on Twitter writing, “Biggest win of his career and he can’t keep my name out his mouth. You have our number, @Tyson_Fury!”