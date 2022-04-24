We previously reported that AEW stars JD Drake, Dante Martin, and Wheeler Yuta had been pulled from PWG’s May 1st Deliver The Goods event, with many wondering why the talents were restricted from working the show.

According to the PW Torch, AEW has moved a previously scheduled Dark taping from April 30th to May 1st, the same day as the PWG show. Since Drake, Martin, and Yuta could potentially be used for those tapings the higher-ups pulled them from outside events.

While the above talents were pulled AEW will continue to allow Daniel Garcia to work the PWG show on that date. The Jericho Appreciation member won the promotion’s most recent BOLA tournament, and has a future showdown with PWG champion, Bandido.

