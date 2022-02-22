AEW star and former multi-time tag champion Dax Harwood was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s the Sessions to discuss a wide range of topics, including a story of Harwood bonding with Shawn Michaels at the Raw 25th Anniversary event, then the Heartbreak Kid immediately making fun of Hardwood in front of the Kliq moments later. Highlights are below.

Recalls having a bonding moment with Shawn Michaels at Raw 25:

“For a lot of guys, it’s a paycheck but not to me, I wanna leave a legacy and I talked to Shawn [Michaels] and it was the first time that I talked to him since the PC days and I told him, I was like man, this happened, I tore my bicep and I went through some really dark days and I thought I was gonna quit. But luckily, I have the greatest wife in the world and she supported me and she brought me out of this funk and out of this dark place and I’m here now and I’m super happy and he said ‘I was the same way, I was in a really dark spot and my wife, she pulled me out of it’ and I said it was awesome and he said ‘you and your partner are way too talented to be doing what you’re doing tonight and doing what you’ve done to this point, just keep your nose pointed to the ground and keep grinding and you’ll get over it.” So, we had this bonding moment.”

Says as soon as Michaels got in front of his friends he started making fun of him:

“Then we got in front of his friends X-PAC, Hunter, Billy, Road Dogg and Scott and as soon as we got in front of his friends, his friends started making fun of me and they started making fun of what happened with my bicep and I was like man, I just poured my heart out to you and as soon as we get in front of your friends, you decide to take all of that stuff and make fun of me about it.”

Say Sean Waltman was the only one who thanked himself and Cash after the angle with the Kliq:

“I never, ever forgot it and as soon as we were done with the business of it, one person thanked us for it…and that was Sean Waltman, everyone else was so cold to us and treated us like we were the shit on the bottom of his shoes, except for Sean Waltman and I’ll never forget that from Shawn and I hope one day there’s a time where we can have a conversation and sit down and I can ask him why he did that and we can reconcile, if he wants too and if I love you, I love you and if I don’t, I don’t.”

