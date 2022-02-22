Taya Valkyrie made an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a wide range of topics including her run in WWE. Here are the highlights:

Whether her husband, John Morrison, helped her get into WWE:

“It didn’t help me get my foot in the door, but I do think that it helped me make the decision that I made to go there. Once he had left IMPACT, I was just like, oh my God. We had been working together for several years for several different promotions, so the idea of us being able to be together again was a huge influence on my decision to sign with WWE. It’s a very long and stressful process. I don’t know if people know that, but it’s a lengthy several months of paperwork and background checks, medical, all that stuff. This is all while you’re trying to figure out, well am I going to get this job or not? Once everything happened, it was like we are doing this. That was a huge motivator for John and I to be together and working for the same company.”

Getting hired by WWE:

“It was very exciting. I wanted to go there forever. That’s why you start wrestling. You fall in love with the superstars you see as a kid. So for me, it was like, well, I want to be like the Canadian icon Trish Stratus, and like Lita and Victoria. I have mentioned that I got into fitness competitions because I wanted to be like them. At a certain point in my career, I thought that I wasn’t going to get signed because I thought that I wasn’t what they liked. I was critical of myself, I wasn’t 25 years old, there’s a bunch of stuff. Then as time went on, people like Asuka, Shayna Baszler, and Mercedes Martinez were all getting hired. I’m also seeing Tamina and Natalya killing it on the main roster and winning championships. It was like, well, maybe this is a possibility.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription