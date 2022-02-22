New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that the classic showdown between Jay White and Kota Ibushi from the G1 Climax 29 finals will be airing this week on the promotion’s timeslot on AXS TV. Full details can be found below.

Fans only have one more week to wait before ALL NEW NJPW comes to AXS TV and Fight Network every Thursday at 10/9c!

This Thursday, we have one more classic episode from the archives for fans to enjoy. The G1 Climax 29 final saw Kota Ibushi complete an inspirational run to the final despite an ankle injury, while Jay White’s dominance after a difficult start to his campaign saw the Switchblade poised to take his first trophy- much to fans’ chagrin.

Ibushi vs Jay White is your featured match this week on AXS! And remember, ALL NEW episodes come to AXS TV NEXT WEEK, March 3!