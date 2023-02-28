Big Time Wrestling’s “Return of The Hitman” event on Friday, June 10, 2022 in Webster, Massachusetts was headlined by FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood defeating Brian Pillman Jr. and Brock Anderson in tag team action. WWE Hall of Famers Bret Hart and Arn Anderson were in their respective corners. Hart looked on from ringside as Harwood and Wheeler applied stereo Sharpshooters to get the win.

Harwood recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote his FTR Podcast, and he also discussed the big moment with Hart in Webster last summer. Harwood recalled how he proposed the finish during a pre-match meeting backstage at Webster Hall.

“I had this idea,” Harwood said. “People know I consider Bret to be the greatest of all time. So I said to him, ‘I was thinking, if Cash and I get Brock and Brian in Sharpshooters, Arn can come to the apron and start to break it up. Then you and Arn start to tussle. Arn takes a bump, and you put him in the Sharpshooter. All three of us would have the Sharpshooter locked, and they’d all tap at the same time. What do you think?’”

Harwood then revealed how Hart said he hadn’t applied the Sharpshooter in almost a decade, but he was willing to try for the indie crowd.

“Bret paused and thought,” Harwood recalled. “He called me by my first name and said, ‘David, I haven’t done the Sharpshooter in almost 10 years.’ As I was saying, ‘That’s O.K.,’ Bret said, ‘but I’m willing to try.’”

The wrestlers quickly pulled apart the steel chairs they were sitting in to create extra space. The Enforcer then laid down on the wooden floor, in front of a crowd of four, so that The Hitman could begin applying his signature submission finisher. Hart stepped across Anderson’s body with his leg, then tied the legs up as the room burst into a frenzy.

“I felt like I was in Chicago at WrestleMania 13 and Bret was about to lock Steve Austin in the Sharpshooter,” Harwood recalled. “There was so much emotion in my body. I could barely contain it.”

Hart then took the turn to lock in the Sharpshooter, but just as he was about to complete it, the then-64-year-old survivor of cancer and a stroke, lost his footing and fell.

“I couldn’t get over the fact that Bret tried that for us,” Harwood said.“When I was a kid and I watched Bret wrestle, I felt like he was wrestling for me. On that day, he still made me feel that way. People question how I love wrestling, this inanimate object, so much, but I do. For me, it’s God, my wife, my daughter, and then professional wrestling. That moment reminded me of why I love wrestling with my whole body and soul.”

Harwood shared photos and thoughts from the night in an Instagram post published that same weekend, which you can see below:

