Zoey Stark is enjoying her time in NXT but she is concerned about her future if a call-up ever does happen.

The 29-year-old star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where she reflects on getting to compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble matchup and how important of a moment that was for her career. That and more can be found in the highlights below.

Whether she has a fear of being lost on the main roster:

1,000 percent (there is fear I could get lost in the shuffle on WWE’s main roster). Oh yeah. There’s always some fear in my head where there’s a little bit of insecurity where I’m scared of getting lost in that shuffle, especially now. Their roster, I feel, is pretty stacked. So, I really gotta find something that’s very, very unique about me where they have to say, no, put her out every single time.

What she thinks a main roster run would look like for her:

I just had a conversation with Shawn Michaels and he was saying that he really wants me and everybody else in NXT to really focus on what we are doing on NXT, what is next. Don’t think about 10 years from now, focus on now. But to be completely honest, every single day, I’m thinking about main roster. What do I need to do to get to main roster? Because that’s where we all wanna go. So yes, I am one thousand percent focused on tonight and I am gonna put out my best performance tonight but at the same time, I’m thinking about, okay, what do I need to do to get up there? So, it’s an everyday thought process for me.

On getting to wrestle in the 2023 Royal Rumble:

That was really emotional for me (being in 2023 women’s Royal Rumble). Just even going back now kind of makes me a little bit emotional because I’m busting my ass every single day at the Performance Center, being there for about five-to-eight hours a day and so to get that opportunity and to see that Shawn Michaels and Hunter and the whole creative team trusts me enough to be in the ring with their top superstars, that means the world to me. So it tells me that I’m doing something right.

Stark competed at a House Show for WWE this past weekend. Whether she receives a main roster call-up remains to be seen.

