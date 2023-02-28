Two top AEW stars will be joining the OTT Scrappermania 7 card.
The event, which takes place on March 18th at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, will now see Eddie Kingston and former AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC in action. Kingston will be battling Big Damo. The BASTARD’s opponent has yet to be revealed.
🚨ScrapperMania 7🚨
☘️ St Patrick’s Weekend☘️
National Stadium #Dublin
All Floor Seats SOLD OUT
Stalls limited
🎟️ Tickets 🎟️ https://t.co/b6YoaiEoZs #OTT pic.twitter.com/83FIZKSJJU
— OTT WRESTLING (@OTT_wrestling) February 25, 2023
Jon Moxley was originally scheduled for ScrapperMania but was pulled due to AEW holding a house show on the same night. Full details for the event can be found at this link.