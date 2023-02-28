Two top AEW stars will be joining the OTT Scrappermania 7 card.

The event, which takes place on March 18th at the National Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, will now see Eddie Kingston and former AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC in action. Kingston will be battling Big Damo. The BASTARD’s opponent has yet to be revealed.

Jon Moxley was originally scheduled for ScrapperMania but was pulled due to AEW holding a house show on the same night. Full details for the event can be found at this link.