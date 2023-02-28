WWE has released the full Titanic parody for WrestleMania 39.

As seen below, the full “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” Titanic movie trailer parody with Montez Ford and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair has been released, featuring the RAW couple portraying Jack and Rose from the hit movie.

Below is the full Titanic parody, along with the full Joker parody with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, plus the trailer for the rest of the “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” promos that will be released in coming weeks:

