Billie Starkz is on cloud nine after getting to work the recent ROH tapings.

The indie sensation spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Instinct Culture’s Denise Salcedo, where she opened up about her love of the ROH promotion, revealing that she’s been a big fan of the brand for many years. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she had a lot of fun working the recent ROH tapings:

I had so much fun while I was down there. I just got to hang out with a bunch of phenomenal wrestlers, and it was also funny because ROH, when I was younger, was like shows I would go to and joke like, ‘Oh, if I wanted to choose like anywhere to be, I would want to be here,’ and it’s crazy to think about because there was such like a vibe to ROH and I feel like it has that vibe again and it’s just even bigger than what it was before. I’m just so grateful that I was able to be a part of it.

On getting to work with wrestlers she used to watch:

I also mess with a bunch of the guys who have been on ROH for a minute. I posted a picture of me like stupid young hanging out with Maria Kanellis and The Kingdom when I was like just a baby, and I was like, ‘Yeah, I used to go to shows and watch you guys, and now you have to work with me.’

In a separate interview, Starkz spoke about her experience wrestling under the AEW banner, which included a matchup with former women’s champion, Britt Baker. Check out her latest chat with Salcedo below.

