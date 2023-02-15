Billie Starkz is one of the industry’s fasting rising stars, and she got a chance to prove herself in a matchup with top AEW talent Britt Baker on the January 24th episode of Dark.

Starkz spoke on this match with the DMD during a recent interview with Fightful, where she reflected on busting the former women’s champion’s nose, an incident that has become synonymous with Baker’s AEW run. She also calls her time in AEW wonderful, and hopes to be back soon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her experience competing for AEW:

Pretty amazing. I love the group of girls they have at AEW. I’ve had an amazing time in the ring. I also got the experience of wrestling Britt Baker facing Yuka (Sakazaki) again, which was amazing, and then to do it in my home versus Japan was a great experience to have.

Whether she’s received any feedback from anyone in AEW:

Everybody is so supportive and they would come and give me feedback after the matches, things I can work on, things I can improve. Tony (Khan) has randomly popped up here and there, and he’s honestly the most awkward but nice human being you’ll ever meet. I’m like, ‘oh my God, I can relate to this man even though he’s running around,’ I’m like, ‘Do you need help, what’s going on?’ [laughs].

On busting Britt Baker’s nose in their AEW Dark match: