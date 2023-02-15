A sixth WWE movie trailer parody promo for WrestleMania 39 has been revealed.

As noted, several top WWE Superstars were in Orlando on Tuesday to film movie parody promos for WrestleMania 39, similar to the vignettes filmed for WrestleMania 21. It was reported that between 5 and 7 promos were being filmed, to begin airing the week after WWE Elimination Chamber.

In an update, the sixth promo filmed has now been revealed with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford parodying Titanic.

Below is the updated listing of “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood” parody promos:

* The Bloodline – Goodfellas

* Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins – Batman and The Joker

* The Miz and Maryse – Top Gun

* The Brawling Brutes and Drew McIntyre – 40 Year Old Virgin

* Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day: Stranger Things

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford: Titanic

It was also reported that at least one super hero movie parody was being filmed, but it remains to be seen if that refers to Lynch and Rollins parodying Batman and The Joker.

For those who missed it, below is the WWE Playlist episode featuring the WrestleMania 21 parodies:

