Jeff Jarrett still plans to wrestle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, just one day after his father Jerry Jarrett passed away at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

AEW President Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and confirmed that Jarrett is in Laredo, TX for tonight’s show. AEW previously announced Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh vs. The Acclaimed, Billy Gunn and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and that match will still happen tonight.

Khan noted that Jarrett “wants to wrestle tonight and push forward,” despite his father passing away following a battle with cancer of the esophagus yesterday.

Khan said Jarrett’s decision is a “brave and courageous” one, and that the company would have respected whatever decision Jarrett made about tonight’s match.

Khan added that he could talk for hours about how much of an influence Memphis Wrestling had on him, and how so much of what he’s learned about pro wrestling, he learned from The Jarrett Family.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.