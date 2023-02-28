WWE’s Chad Gable recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are a few highlights:

* Gable, a 2012 Olympic wrestler, said he never seriously considered a career in MMA coming out of college or the Olympics, but he was a big pro wrestling fan going back to his youth, so he went that route

* Gable joked that when some of the amateur wrestling rules were changed, he ended up getting powerbombed, even though he would go on to win the matches

* He cited Japanese pro wrestling legends Mitsuharu Misawa and Kenta Kobashi as some of his inspirations

* Gable said he’s thankful that friend and former tag team partner Jason Jordan, who works as a Lead WWE Producer, gets to produce his segments and matches because Jordan is very helpful, and has been in the ring with him, and has a great understanding of his work. Gable said he and Jordan were like brothers, and there’s not much butting-heads when Jordan produces his work

