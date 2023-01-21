Dax Harwood has opened up about his battles with anxiety.

The former AEW, WWE, NXT, IWGP, ROH, and AAA tag champion spoke about this topic during the latest edition of his FTR With Dax Harwood podcast, where he revealed that he recently suffered a terrible anxiety attack while in Japan for WrestleKingdom 17. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Reveals he had a massive anxiety attack while in Japan for WrestleKingdom 17:

So, I had an anxiety attack while I was in Japan. The worst once I’ve had since it happened in 2021 and I was completely lost, I was by myself in a different country in a room by myself and I was just lost and had no idea what to do. I stayed awake all night and my anxiety stems from sleep. My anxiety also stems from having anxiety as well… That’s what it was for me and I was scared to death.

Says his wife talked him through the worst parts of the attack:

Thankfully, I’m able to have the woman of my dreams and call her and say, ‘Babe, please help me’ and I called her multiple times and she talked me through it and helped me out. But, what I would say is continue to try and tell yourself (listener who sent in the question) this is anxiety talking. This isn’t a norm, this isn’t what your normal is. This is your anxiety talking. Also know that it’s happening all across the globe to everybody. Also know that it’s okay to be vulnerable and it’s okay to take medication and I’m a big advocate of medication.

Says he’s a big advocate for medication:

Medication was made for people like you and me, okay? It was put there for a reason, it was made for a reason. It gets a bad rep because that’s the easy news story, that’s the easy news story to say, oh, they took four Klonopin and then drank a whole bottle of tequila. That’s the easy story. But the good story isn’t, oh, well he took one Klonopin, one milligram of Klonopin and he was great. No one wants to hear that, no one wants to report that. So it’s okay to go to the doctor and it’s okay to say I have this problem and it’s okay to say, I need help and it’s okay to have that help in the form of medication and you take your medication, alright? And that’s therapy and medication and what I perceive the man above to be, God, has helped me so much and I would implore anybody who’s in the same boat as me that-that works for you as well as Klonopin worked for me… When I was having anxiety attacks, it allowed me to calm down for a second, take a step back, reassess everything and realize this is anxiety and then I was able to ween myself off of Klonopin and now I just take Zoloft and Zoloft just helps manage every single day. It helps me manage and understand that patience and peace of mind is a great thing to have.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)