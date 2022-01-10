DDP (Diamond Dallas Page) did an interview with Sportskeeda to discuss a wide range of topics.
During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Bron Breakker beating Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Title on the New Year’s Evil edition of NXT 2.0 this past Tuesday night.
“I thought they killed it. The beginning was a bit slow but they got a long way to go. That second last half of the match – the cat (Breakker) is money. He’s believable – he’s as believable as a Brock Lesnar or any of those top guys, who are wrestling shoot-a**, bad*** wrestlers. And Brock is, of course, at the top of the food chain.”