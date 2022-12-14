WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW world heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, most notably what the Master of the Diamond Cutter thinks about the CM Punk situation in AEW and whether everyone will be able to work things out and do business together. Highlights from the interview are below.
Says he’s not sure what’s going on with CM Punk in AEW, but commends him for being a good actor
I don’t know. I don’t know where that sits, but I would’ve done it completely differently. That’s the only thing I could say. I would not have aired the laundry of that moment. I just wouldn’t have done that. He has his own way. A lot of the things he’s done in his life of work for him, and he has his own belief system. I thought he did a hell of a job as an actor in “Heels.” I thought he did a hell of a job. I don’t know what kind of future he has. I mean, did they let him go? Is he gone? I don’t even know.
Thinks Punk would probably like to take back what he did at ALL OUT:
Yeah. There was a lot of heat there, man. Just from what I see from the outside looking in, I don’t really get into that stuff. I don’t know if he would’ve — there’s a lot of guys who would’ve, put in that position, if they had a chance to do it over again, might not have done it. I don’t know if Punk would’ve done it exactly the same. Again, I can only speak from my viewpoint of, I know I don’t handle things like that. I just do things differently. I try not to put it in a spot where it’s going to create too much heat. I want a positive outlook on whatever it is. I mean, my whole life, Positively Page is a shoot, it’s not a work. I change people’s lives for the better. And if they don’t want to put the work in, I don’t have the time. So for someone like Punk, I think he’s had an unbelievable career … It’s not like he needed it. A lot of guys need to be there. That cat took off for seven years, and I’m sure whatever his thing they negotiate, he’ll walk away and he’ll be taken care of.