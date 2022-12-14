WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW world heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. about a wide range of topics, most notably what the Master of the Diamond Cutter thinks about the CM Punk situation in AEW and whether everyone will be able to work things out and do business together. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he’s not sure what’s going on with CM Punk in AEW, but commends him for being a good actor

I don’t know. I don’t know where that sits, but I would’ve done it completely differently. That’s the only thing I could say. I would not have aired the laundry of that moment. I just wouldn’t have done that. He has his own way. A lot of the things he’s done in his life of work for him, and he has his own belief system. I thought he did a hell of a job as an actor in “Heels.” I thought he did a hell of a job. I don’t know what kind of future he has. I mean, did they let him go? Is he gone? I don’t even know.

Thinks Punk would probably like to take back what he did at ALL OUT: