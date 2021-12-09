Impact Wrestling star Deonna Purrazzo recently spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview. Below are a few highlights:

* She said after leaving WWE, a lot of places had preconceived notions of what she’d want or demand after being released, but she mainly wanted a place that would just pay her to wrestle

* When winning the Knockouts Title from Jordynne Grace back in July 2020 at Slammiversary, she figured the plan would change so she didn’t tell anyone close to her before it happened

* She thought Bound For Glory was an eye-opener for a lot of people as far as Steve Maclin’s in-ring performance goes. Purrazzo dates Maclin, who worked a Triple Threat for the vacant X Division Title that night, which also features El Phantasmo and the winner Trey Miguel

* Purrazzo wanted to be off TV for 3-4 weeks after losing the Knockouts Title to Mickie James at Bound For Glory, and didn’t want a rematch. Her idea was she couldn’t stand the look of the title without her holding it. She’s happy to see other people getting a chance at the top of the Knockouts division

