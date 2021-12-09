AEW superstar Malakai Black recently spoke with Comicbook.com about his character evolvement since leaving WWE, adding that his eye growth, which has gotten noticeably larger since joining AEW, is the source of his power. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Explains vivid details about his character work:

The idea behind it is that this greater entity known as Moloch or Malakai in this case, this messenger, orchestrated this whole idea that Tom was in a, what’s the best word to describe this, had this episode that lasted almost five years wherein he believed that he was Aleister and that he believed that he was a fallen angel with memory loss or Lucifer or Satan, however you want to call it. He had this episode, this manic episode, where actually it was Malakai who orchestrated all of this and through the injury in his eye was able to kind of like fracture apart in being able to manifest himself through the eye.

On the power he draws from his eye growth: